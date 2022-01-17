Repairs needed at barn, home to circus hall of fame museum

The structure near Peru in northern Indiana is home to the International Circus Hall of Fame museum.

PERU, Ind. — A historic Indiana barn that once housed elephants and tigers from well-known circuses is in need of emergency repairs.

Bob Cline, treasurer of the nonprofit hall of fame, said volunteers discovered in December that a main beam supporting an upper wall of the structure had rotted out completely and given way.

Our partners at the Kokomo Tribune reported the group is seeking donations to fund repairs, including the $4,200 for the emergency project.

“We know what all needs to be done,” he said in an email to the Tribune. “It’s going to be costly and time consuming. This is far more than a paint job.”

Donations for the project can be made via PayPal to the Circus Hall of Fame.