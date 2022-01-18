Indy Pride Parade & Festival to be held in-person in June

Indy Pride announced the festivities will take place Saturday, June 11 in downtown Indianapolis after two years of virtual celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indy Pride Parade & Festival will return in-person in 2022 after two years of virtual celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indy Pride announced the festivities will take place Saturday, June 11 in downtown Indianapolis.

The organization is recruiting volunteers and sponsors to help put on the event. Registration for vendors and entertainment will also open soon.

“The whole organization is excited to be back in-person for 2022 providing opportunities for the LGBTQ+ community of central Indiana to connect,” Shelly Snider, executive director of Indy Pride, said in a news release.

Additional events for Pride Month in June will be announced at later dates.

Indy Pride said it is actively monitoring COVID-19 developments and will continue to do so in the months ahead. Health protocols will be made closer to festival weekend, in accordance with local health officials and Indy Pride's health advisory committee.