Indy Pride Parade & Festival to be held in-person in June

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indy Pride Parade & Festival will return in-person in 2022 after two years of virtual celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indy Pride announced the festivities will take place Saturday, June 11 in downtown Indianapolis.
The organization is recruiting volunteers and sponsors to help put on the event. Registration for vendors and entertainment will also open soon.
“The whole organization is excited to be back in-person for 2022 providing opportunities for the LGBTQ+ community of central Indiana to connect,” Shelly Snider, executive director of Indy Pride, said in a news release.
Additional events for Pride Month in June will be announced at later dates.
Indy Pride said it is actively monitoring COVID-19 developments and will continue to do so in the months ahead. Health protocols will be made closer to festival weekend, in accordance with local health officials and Indy Pride's health advisory committee.
What other people are reading:
- 'I've had it up to here' | More problems at troubled north Indy apartment complex
- A 'golden' opportunity to give back: Here's how you can honor Betty White locally
- Rocky the orangutan shows deep connection with Indianapolis Zoo staff, guests
- Edwards Drive-in, closing after 64 years, thanks customers
- Budweiser slipping golden cans into packs for chance to win $1 million
- 'It didn't look good': How the Texas rabbi and 2 other hostages escaped their synagogue
- See satellite images from Tonga before and after the eruption
- Crackers Comedy Club staying open after all