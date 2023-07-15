Crowds party downtown at Summer Celebration concert

Friday night, thousands of people packed the American Legion Mall downtown to hear their favorite R&B legends perform at the free outdoor concert.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Black Expo's Summer Celebration is celebrating 53 years of tradition.

"We are ready to set it off down here, OK," said Cathy Hollowell.

Thousands of people packed the American Legion Mall for one reason.

"I'm just here to have a good time. That's all that's on my mind," said Michelle Strong.

Some people sat for hours waiting to hear some of their favorite singers.

Many people like Bobby and Pat Mills have been attending the free concert since it started.

"This is our date night," said Pat.

They set up in the same spot every year.

"We enjoy the atmosphere and watching all the people," said Bobby.

The concert even attracts people from out of the state.

"It's beautiful weather. Everything is beautiful," said Cynthia Hayden.

Some felt like the event was more like a family reunion than a concert and the memories are what keep them coming back.

"Supporting our city. If we stop supporting this, then it will fade by the wayside," said Bobby.

"Just seeing everybody. Life is so short. People are dying. Just be out here with no trouble," said Hollowell.

Indiana Black Expo has a lot more events coming up.

Saturday is the All-White Affair concert at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and the Black and Minority Health Fair is happening all weekend.