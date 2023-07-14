IBE Fashion Show Saturday

Passion 4 Fashion Week teaches body positivity, confidence , and the importance of protecting mental health.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Before Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration wraps up this weekend, IBE is going out in style with Indiana Passion 4 Fashion Week.

Saturday, the non-profit is hosting its annual fashion show, and it's proud to showcase inclusivity on the runway.

"We accept everybody because we don't know what everybody is good at," explained Founder Nicole René – who said her mission is to help bridge the gap between business, fashion, and beauty events.

All week long, dozens of models of all ages and experience have taken advantage of events to build their portfolios. Saturday, they'll be among nearly two dozen local designers.

"We want people to come dressed fashion-forward, we want people to have fun, and it's going to a tribute to 50 years of hip hop and fashion and beauty this year".

Even when the spotlight fades, Nicole is dedicated to using her platform to shine a light on issues that aren't as glamourous, from domestic violence to bullying.

Passion 4 Fashion Week teaches body positivity, confidence , and the importance of protecting mental health.