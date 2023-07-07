Indiana Black Expo gears up for first Summer Celebration with new CEO

IBE's new CEO and president, Alice Watson, has been on the job for six months and said the experience has already been a journey.

INDIANAPOLIS — Summer Celebration is here for Indiana Black Expo!

Over the next week-and-a-half, there will be uplifting programs to empower and enrich the lives of Black Hoosiers. And with new leadership steering this historic organization, community members have much to look forward to.

IBE's new CEO and president, Alice Watson, has been on the job for six months and said the experience has already been a journey.

"It's been going. It's crazy. I'm not new. Even when I took this role, there was some hesitancy. Because I know what to expect, and it's significantly different. Behind the scenes, I pretty much touched every part of this organization. But I didn't have to be solely accountable for it."

Watson has been a member of the IBE family for over 10 years. She's worked several jobs behind the scenes. She's not letting the pressures of leadership get in the way of advancing Indiana Black Expo into the future.

"It's ramping up. There's activity now. There's a lot of noise. We've got programming. So, it really is starting to come together," said Watson.

IBE has been operating for 53 years. As they embrace all that history and tradition, the group has also been working to engage a new generation.

"It's very interesting. We had a listening session in trying to figure out how we make ourselves relevant to a whole new generation. And they said, ‘You guys are like the 'Bougie Aunts.' You won't let us in!' And so it's like really trying to be more responsive and listen to what are those touch points and how do we prove to be more engaging to the entire community," Watson said.

The CEO recognizes that one of their biggest hurdles is improving messaging.

"And a lot of it is messaging. Because a lot of the community don't realize that we do more than just events. We do programming and we do youth programming, so really getting the message out to explain what it is that we truly do as an organization. And what is our intent and our purpose?" she said.

And listening to the community is what they did. Last year, the Circle City Classic featured a "Battle of the Bands" competition. Historically Black Colleges and Universities brought that cherished part of the culture, but they didn't have a football game.

"The community was in an uproar. 'Bring back football!' 'Where's football?' 'What's happening with the Classic?' So, we said OK. The attendance over the years had been down. And a lot of that was challenging, because (there are) so many Classics throughout the country now, versus when we were one of the first. The community asked for it. We're going to give it to them. We hope they will come out and support it, because you know you lose things when you don't support them," Watson said.

At this year's Circle City Classic in September, Mississippi Valley State University and North Carolina Central University will showdown on the gridiron at Lucas Oil Stadium. IBE is encouraging people to buy tickets and support the programming they want to see in their community. Though there will be a football game this year, there is nothing to guarantee that there will be one next year.

"We must do what's right. And be very responsible. We need the community to support it to buy tickets to sustain it. So hopefully that will happen. But we'll assess each year to figure out if it makes good sense," Watson said.

As IBE leaders hope for a great turnout this year, they are encouraged for the future of the organization in Indiana.

"I think it's bright. Hopefully, we'll continue for another 53 years. Again, I like to tell the community that you've got to be able to navigate whatever the needs are at the time. So, I hope they understand that. That's what we do, we do it intentionally for our community and we try to be as impactful as we can be with having 12 chapters across the state of Indiana," said Watson.

From July 6-16, people can experience education, health, and business workshops. There will also be an outdoor concert featuring the O'Jays and Stephanie Mills on American Legion Mall on Friday, July 14. Plus, the All White Affair and concert featuring Juvenile and 111 will be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 15.