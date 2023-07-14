Indiana Black and Minority Health Fair kicks off, one of many draws at the Indiana Black Expo

The fair is offering $4,000 in free health care screenings - everything from HIV screenings to vision checks and breast exams.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration is in full swing this weekend with thousands of people expected to fill downtown for a weekend with music, culture and celebrations.

One event that always draws a big crowd is the Indiana Black and Minority Health Fair. Kicking off at the Indiana Convention Center Thursday afternoon, many people came out to take part in the fair as they enjoy the Indiana Black Expo events.

"But I enjoy being out here at the Black Expo," said Cynthia Bell of Indianapolis.

Stopping by a booth to learn how to use Narcan on her way around the convention center, Bell said she comes to the health fair every year. The information and health screenings she receives are important.

"Oh yeah, because I'm a diabetic," Bell said. "So I basically like to see all the health exhibits and stuff, and the one right there was great."

Antoinette Holt, director of the Office of Minority Health said these services are so needed.

"We want to make sure that our communities, especially our disparate communities or communities that are underserved, marginalized or don't have access have the opportunity to receive the necessary care," Holt said. "Sometimes access is an issue, sometimes just having knowledge – so empowering everyone to come out so they can make better informed choices."

It's far from the only event happening this weekend for the Indiana Black Expo.

Friday night, the Outdoor Concert featuring the O'Jays, Stephanie Mills and Howard Hewett will draw in crowds to the American Legion Mall. On Saturday, Juvenile & 112 are performing at the All White Affair at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The weekend will be filled with dozens of events from worship services to the IBE fashion show, drawing thousands of people into downtown Indianapolis.

"You know, if people are coming down to Summer Celebration, here's an opportunity to have not only Summer Celebration but check your health out, make sure everything is good, then go to the concert and enjoy," Holt said. "So it’s a whole family-oriented thing, but we want to make sure you get your health checked, that you get the $4,000 in free health screenings. We can’t say it enough - free, free, free, free, free."

The Indiana Black and Minority Health Fair runs every day through Sunday.