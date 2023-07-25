38th Street collision leaves 1 dead

The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a crash northwest of downtown Indianapolis.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on West 38th Street just west of Michigan Road.

A police department spokesperson said the crash involved a truck and a motorcycle. The driver of a truck was making a u-turn on West 38th Street near Newfields, failed to see the motorcycle and collided with it.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital for a blood draw, which is standard procedure in crashes involving fatality or serious bodily injury.