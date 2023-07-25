2 men hospitalized after dump truck crash near Lapel

One dump truck reportedly rear-ended another near Lapel Monday morning.

LAPEL, Ind. — A Grant County man was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital following a crash between two dump trucks in Madison County Monday morning.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. July 24 near the intersection of State Road 38 and State Road 13, near Lapel.

A preliminary investigation by the Madison County Sheriff's Department found that both dump trucks were traveling west on State Road 38, approaching a stop sign, when the lead truck, driven by an 59-year-old Anderson man, was rear-ended by the other, driven by a 52-year-old Fairmount man.

The Fairmount man was airlifted to Methodist Hospital with serious injuries, and the Anderson man was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson with minor injuries, police said.

The dump trucks are owned by S&H Trucking in Anderson.