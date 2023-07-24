21-year-old motorcyclist killed in Fishers crash

Police said the crash happened on 116th Street and Spyglass Ridge Driver around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

FISHERS, Ind. — A 21-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a crash Saturday evening in Fishers.

Police said the crash happened on 116th Street and Spyglass Ridge Drive around 6:30 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a 2007 Yamaha YZRF1 motorcycle and a 2008 Ford F350 Truck involved in the crash.

Medics transported the driver of the motorcycle, 21-year-old Jasnoor Aulakh, to the hospital, where he later died.

Witnesses said the truck was in the process of turning westbound onto 116th Street, from Spyglass Ridge Drive, when the motorcycle, traveling eastbound, collided with the truck.