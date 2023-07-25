Car crashes into apartment building on Indy's west side

The crash happened Tuesday at The Boardwalk at Westlake Apartments and Townhomes, near 10th Street and Interstate 465, around 1:45 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman and man suffered minor injuries after accidentally driving a car into an apartment complex building Tuesday afternoon on the west side of Indianapolis.

Wayne Township firefighters responded to a report of a car into a building July 25 at The Boardwalk at Westlake Apartments and Townhomes, near 10th Street and Interstate 465, around 1:45 p.m.

Firefighters arrived and found the car had gone through a lower apartment unit and pushed a couch through the patio door on the back side of the apartment.

A spokesperson with the Wayne Township Fire Department said no one was inside the apartment when the crash happened.

The spokesperson said the woman who was driving the car said she and her husband were leaving the complex when she had an issue with the accelerator, which caused her to drive down a road in the complex at a high rate of speed and crash into the building.

According to the spokesperson, the woman and man were both taken to the hospital with minor injuries.