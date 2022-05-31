2 injured after I-465 crash involving school bus on city's northwest side

The crash happened Tuesday shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Interstate 465 north, near West 86th Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were taken to the hospital after a multiple-vehicle crash on the northwest side of Indianapolis Tuesday morning.

The crash involving a school bus, truck and car happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Interstate 465 north, near West 86th Street.

Police told 13News two adults in the car were injured and taken to the hospital for their injuries. The extent of their injuries is not known.

According to police, all kids on the bus are OK. Another bus came to pick them up to take them to school. Police did not share information on the bus or truck drivers' condition.

Traffic was condensed to one lane through the area while investigators look into the crash. All lanes were reopened just before 9:30 a.m.