Keeping kids safe this summer with the right color swimsuit

INDIANAPOLIS — With Memorial Day 2022 in the books, many backyard pools are now open. Indiana families are planning trips to water parks and city pools.

One national water safety organization is asking parents to stop and think before choosing which swimsuit their child will wear in the water this summer.

Aquatic Safety Connections is an online platform designed to promote water safety tips, tricks and education to people of all ages.

The organization recently shared graphics showing just how important the color of a child's swimsuit can be, in the event of an emergency.

The results show the top testing colors are neon colors, like bright yellow, green and orange.

The worst colors were shades of blue and white. Officials with Aquatic Safety Connection say those colors practically disappear as water gets deeper.

The organization also shared color testing in a lake, emphasizing the importance of the neon colors.

When it comes to dark colors like green and purple, officials with Aquatic Safety Connection say those can often become muted underwater. That makes them more difficult to spot in both pools and lakes.