Cheers! Craft beer, wine and spirits festival to be held in Indiana this year

The festival is being held in an amusement park and it will feature more than 50 breweries, distilleries, and wineries.

INDIANAPOLIS — Craft beer connoisseurs and beverage buffs rejoice! A craft beer, wine and spirits festival is being held in Indiana this year within the Indiana Beach Amusement Park located on Lake Shafer in Monticello.

The Indiana Beach Boardwalk Resort in partnership with Indiana On Tap will be hosting the first-ever 'Hops & Coaster Drops' Craft Beer, Wine, & Spirits Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. with an immediate after-party taking place until 11 p.m.

The event will include unlimited samples from more than 50 breweries, distilleries, and wineries that will be set up throughout the amusement park.

There will also be live music and festival goers will have access to rides and games throughout the park. As an added bonus, the park will be closed to the public so attendees can sample drinks and enjoy rides and games with no long lines.

When the gates open at 2 p.m. the tasting event will begin and last until 6 p.m. When the tasting event ends the park will remain open for an official after-party. Beer and wine will be available for purchase and live music will take place from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. in the Sky Bar.

Tickets are on sale now. The price of tickets depends on when you purchase them:

Early Bird General Admission (Available until July 11th) GA - $50

Advance Sale General Admission (Available from July 11th - Sept. 10th) GA - $65