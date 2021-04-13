IndyHumane to host Mutt Strut in the fall

The event will take place this year at Victory Field on October 23, and supports IndyHumane

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyHumane plans to host it's 18th annual Mutt Strutt on October 23.

The event will take place this year at Victory Field, after last year’s pivot to a virtual event.

Attendees can enjoy pet-friendly activities, live entertainment, and a festival atmosphere of local retailers, sponsors, and vendors.

Everyone is welcome to participate in the annual family-friendly event- with or without a pet.

Mutt Strut is IndyHumane’s largest fundraiser and helps the organization to take in and care for animals, implement programming, provide medical care, and find cats and dogs their forever home.

Participants fundraise for IndyHumane, and the top individual fundraiser and their pet are recognized as Top Dog for the following year.

The 2021 Top Dog is Sonny, who was adopted from IndyHumane in 2019.

Those interested in participating in the event can register as an individual or join a team.

Participants registered by September 1 will receive a limited edition shirt featuring this year’s Top Dog, Sonny.

Registrants can also purchase an exclusive bandana for their pet for an additional $10.

Pre-event, registrants will be invited to participate in fundraising challenges and enter giveaways for prizes.

IndyHumane serves approximately 15,000 animals annually, from adoption services to low-cost vaccinations to life-saving surgeries.