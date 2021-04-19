Dreyer & Reinbold Racing teaming up with 500 Festival, AES Indiana for 2021 Indy 500 car design

IndyCar driver Sage Karam will drive the car, which will feature the AES 500 Festival Parade logo and the newly introduced AES Indiana logo.

INDIANAPOLIS — The 500 Festival, AES Indiana and Dreyer & Reinbold Racing are teaming up to present a new look for the No. 24 Chevrolet-powered entry in the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar driver Sage Karam will drive the car, which will feature the AES 500 Festival Parade logo and the newly introduced AES Indiana logo. The car will also have the Omaze logo on it, which is holding a sweepstakes that will allow people to enter for the chance to win a very special prize and a dream-come-true package for Indy 500 fans.

“We can’t thank AES Indiana and Dreyer & Reinbold Racing enough for this unique and exciting way to celebrate the month of May and the AES 500 Festival Parade,” said Bob Bryant, president and CEO of the 500 Festival, in a press release. “We’re excited to highlight this incredible opportunity with Omaze, and build awareness of the mission of the 500 Festival to enrich lives, foster positive community impact and celebrate the Indy 500. It’s a fantastic team effort and exciting way to cap off the month of May this year.”

The 2021 AES 500 Festival Parade will not be held due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.