IMS gives first look at this year's Indy 500 pace car

It may be April, but it's starting to look like May at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's another sign of spring - the Indianapolis Motor Speedway has given the public its first look at the official pace car for the 105th Indianapolis 500.

This year's pace car is a Chevy Camaro. The public can expect to see other Chevy Camaros on the streets in Indy ahead of the race on Sunday, May 30.

It might be April on the calendar but it’s starting to look like May at #IMS!



Here’ the first look at the 2021 @500Festival @TeamChevy

Camaro! 🔥 🔥 🔥



RETWEET if you can't wait to see these cruising around town. 🙌#Indy50 | #IsItMayYet pic.twitter.com/JNQUZ9McGi — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) April 1, 2021

The Indianapolis 500 is just 59 days away and, unlike last year, it's looking like “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” will have spectators.

Organizers are hopeful that for the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 they'll be able to throw it into reverse and enjoy the race like they have every year up until the pandemic hit in 2020, which was run with no fans in the stands.

However, there's still no word on how many fans will be allowed at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this year.