IMS gives first look at this year's Indy 500 pace car

INDIANAPOLIS — It's another sign of spring - the Indianapolis Motor Speedway has given the public its first look at the official pace car for the 105th Indianapolis 500.
This year's pace car is a Chevy Camaro. The public can expect to see other Chevy Camaros on the streets in Indy ahead of the race on Sunday, May 30.
The Indianapolis 500 is just 59 days away and, unlike last year, it's looking like “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” will have spectators.
Organizers are hopeful that for the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 they'll be able to throw it into reverse and enjoy the race like they have every year up until the pandemic hit in 2020, which was run with no fans in the stands.
However, there's still no word on how many fans will be allowed at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this year.
Speedway owner Roger Penske said he wants to see 250,000 fans at this year's race.