July 4 fireworks looking for new home in Downtown Indianapolis

Due to recent residential development in Downtown Indianapolis, the annual July 4 fireworks need a new launch location.

INDIANAPOLIS — An annual Downtown Indianapolis tradition is looking for a new home. The July 4 IPL Downtown Freedom Fest fireworks can no longer be launched from the Regions Bank building because of new residential development.

Downtown Indy, Inc. said they are committed to finding a suitable new Downtown location from which to launch fireworks and is working with the Indianapolis Fire Department and other city officials and pyrotechnic professionals. “We want our residents and visitors to enjoy the continuation of this annual tradition,” said Sherry Seiwert, president of Downtown Indy. “We are looking at various alternative sites throughout Downtown where world-class aerial fireworks can be safely launched not only in celebration of Independence Day, but also for upcoming celebrations, including Circle of Lights and the College Football Championship weekend,” Seiwert added.

Downtown Indy, Inc. also announced that if officials are successful in finding a suitable location, it would not anticipate holding a festival-type community viewing event for this year’s July 4 fireworks due to social distancing protocols still in place. Both Downtown Indy, Inc. and AES Indiana will encourage residents and visitors to choose their own sites spread throughout Downtown from which to view the fireworks for 2021.