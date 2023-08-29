x
'Armed and dangerous' suspect sought by police after allegedly killing his father in Greenwood shooting

The shooting was reported shortly before 7 p.m. Aug. 29 in the 400 block of Euclid Avenue, near South Madison Avenue and East Main Street.
Credit: Greenwood Police Department
Jacob M. Moran, 22, of Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Greenwood police are searching for an "armed and dangerous" man who's suspected in the deadly shooting of his father at a home Monday night.

Around 6:45 p.m. Aug. 29, Greenwood Police Department officers responded to the 400 block of Euclid Avenue, near South Madison Avenue and East Main Street, for a report of a person shot.

There they located Shawn M. Moran, of Greenwood, dead of an apparent gunshot wound in the garage.

Jacob M. Moran, Shawn Moran's 22-year-old son, is the suspect in the case, Greenwood police said. 

Credit: Greenwood Police Department
Jacob M. Moran, 22, of Greenwood

"It was reported that the suspect was angry with the victim about being told to move out of the residence," police said in a statement.

Jacob M. Moran is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and around 120 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. He was driving a white, four-door 2025 BMW with Indiana paper license S102342. 

Credit: Greenwood Police Department
A surveillance camera shows an image of 22-year-old Jacob Moran's car, a white four-door 2015 BMW with an Indiana paper plate S102342.

"Moran is considered armed and dangerous and is actively being sought by police," Greenwood police said.

Anyone who sees Moran or his car is asked to call 911.

