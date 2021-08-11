Columbus teen arrested after social media threat results in precautionary school lockout

Columbus East High School was in lockout procedure as a precaution until detectives discovered the threat was directed at someone who wasn't at the school.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus police arrested a 17-year-old after a non-specific threat was made online and a local high school went into its lockout procedure as a precaution.

The Columbus Police Department said officers arrested the teen shortly before noon Wednesday after he allegedly posted on social media a "non-specific" threat of violence involving a gun.

School resource officers were made aware of the social media threat Wednesday morning and began an investigation with Columbus Police Department detectives.

Columbus East High School was in a lockout procedure while officers investigated. Eventually, they discovered the alleged threat was directed toward a person who wasn't a student at the school and the lockout procedures were lifted.