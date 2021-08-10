Downed power lines and crashes on I-65 backup traffic, main power line for Columbus down

ISP said the main power line for the city of Columbus is down. Authorities warned, "clean-up time will be extensive."

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — All lanes of Interstate 65 were shut down for multiple hours Tuesday due to downed power lines that caused crashes on the highway.

According to Indiana State Police, all northbound and southbound lanes of I-65 were closed in Bartholomew County just north of exit 76 near Taylorsville.

Just before 1 p.m., downed power lines caused multiple semis to crash on I-65. Authorities urged the public to avoid the area saying "this may be a lengthy closure."

🚨I-65 ROAD CLOSURE🚨



Bartholomew County



All lanes of I-65 are closed near Taylorsville (just north of exit 76) in northern Bartholomew Co due to downed power lines that have caused crashes.



The lines are still across the roadway forcing all lanes to remain close. pic.twitter.com/bvePOik5nD — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) August 10, 2021

By 2:20 p.m. police were able to temporarily open one northbound and one southbound lane to clear out the traffic that had been stopped since the incident first began.

Xfinity was working to repair the line as quickly as possible.

At around 2:45 p.m., ISP said all southbound lanes were still closed and that traffic was being diverted at the 80 mile-marker to State Road 252. The left northbound lane was still closed. However, the right northbound lane was open.

August 10, 2021 It’s all hands on deck. Sitting northbound I65. Both north and southbound lanes closed due to downed power lines. Long delays. Traffic being diverted. Please find another route. Posted by Sheriff Matt Myers on Tuesday, August 10, 2021