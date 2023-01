Police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of Berwick Avenue, near North Tibbs and West Washington Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a child was shot Friday morning on the city's near west side.

Police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of Berwick Avenue, near North Tibbs Avenue and West Washington Street, around 8 a.m.

The child was alert and talking when taken to Riley Hospital, IMPD said.

Police said the shooting appears to be accidental. Aggravated assault detectives are investigating the incident.