The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday at 38th and Keystone.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was wounded in a shooting on the near northeast side of Indianapolis Wednesday night.

Police responded to a report of a person shot at East 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. They found a victim who had suffered injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Their condition was not released, but police said they were conscious and alert.