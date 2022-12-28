IMPD: Man killed in shooting at northeast side apartment complex

Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Alsuda Court shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was shot and killed on Indianapolis' northeast side early Wednesday.

Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Alsuda Court, just northeast of Binford Boulevard and East 46th Street, shortly before 3 a.m. for a report of a person shot. There they located a man outside an apartment building who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives responded to begin an investigation.

An IMPD spokesperson said preliminary information leads police to believe the victim was involved in a disturbance before he was shot. The suspect was not at the scene when officers arrived.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.