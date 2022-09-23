x
Child seriously injured in 30th & Lafayette Road crash Friday

It happened around 10 p.m. Friday at 30th Street and Lafayette Road.
Credit: WTHR/Lauren Kostiuk

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were hurt late Friday when a car struck a pole on Indy's near northwest side.

The collision happened on 30th Street at Lafayette Road around 10 p.m.

Indianapolis police said three people were in the car. One of them, a child, was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Two others, an adult male and an adult female, were also injured and taken to a hospital. Police could not provide their conditions.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

The police department's certified crash investigators were called to the scene.

