Child dies after east Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police say a child is dead after an accidental shooting Sunday afternoon.
It happened around 1 p.m. in the 10200 block of John Jay Drive, which is near East 30th Street and North Mitthoeffer Road.
Police said the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition with an apparent gunshot injury. The child was pronounced dead at the hospital.
A preliminary investigation indicates it was an accidental self-inflicted wound.
An investigation is underway
This is a developing story. It will be updated.