Child dies after east Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police say a child is dead after an accidental shooting Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 1 p.m. in the 10200 block of John Jay Drive, which is near East 30th Street and North Mitthoeffer Road.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition with an apparent gunshot injury. The child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A preliminary investigation indicates it was an accidental self-inflicted wound.

An investigation is underway