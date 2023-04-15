IMPD investigates deadly shooting on northwest side

Police believe two people were shot early Saturday near 38th Street and Lafayette Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are investigating a shooting on the city's northwest side early Saturday that left one man dead and another wounded.

The victims came to IU Health-University Hospital around 3:30 a.m. with gunshot wounds. Police found the men in a car at University Hospital and they were transferred to Eskenazi Hospital, where one of men died, according to IMPD.

The other man is in serious condition. Police have not shared other information about them.

Preliminary information suggests the shooting may have have occurred around 3:15 a.m. near the area of West 38th Street and Lafayette Road, however officers are still attempting to locate a possible crime scene and have made no arrests in this case.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Detective Ronald Sayles at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at Ronald.Sayles@Indy.gov.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS)