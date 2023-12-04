IMPD lays out safety and security plan ahead of this weekend's NRA Convention

Metro police are preparing for the big crowds and big names attending the National Rifle Association convention.

INDIANAPOLIS — This weekend will bring around 70,000 people and 14 acres of guns and gear to the Indiana Convention Center.

Metro police are preparing for the big crowds and big names attending the National Rifle Association Convention - most notably, former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence.

"We work hand-in-hand consistently with the United States Secret Service and other federal partners," said IMPD's Deputy Chief of Operations Josh Barker. "We’ve met as recently as this week to kind of shore up what those plans will look like. Being a former president and former vice president, they obviously have dedicated resources from the Secret Service that will be in town."

IMPD says they'll have an increased presence this weekend along Georgia Street and the Mile Square.

"We've really been able to leverage some of our staffing downtown to make sure we are increasing physical and visible patrols during peak hours where convention visitors will be going to and from their hotels, moving around some of the restaurants and entertainment districts here," said Barker.

The city says several groups plan to protest the convention. They say Hudnut Commons, which is directly across the street from the entrance to the convention center, will be the designated peaceful protest zone this weekend.

"Number one, it upholds their constitutional rights, but it also offers them a safe space to demonstrate and it allows those that are visiting the convention and those that are just going about their day downtown to have those mutually respective boundaries," said Barker.

Police are urging attendees from near and far to be responsible gun owners. Leaving firearms in your hotel room or locking them in your car and keeping them out of sight to prevent theft.

"Secure your firearm," said Barker. "If you’re not comfortable carrying it on you, we ask you secure it in your hotel room. If you do have to secure it in your vehicle, make sure it’s in a locked glove box or trunk and not just out in the open because there will be people that will come down and exploit the fact that there’s going to be an increased number of firearms in the downtown area that will be looking for the opportunity to break into vehicles and things like that."