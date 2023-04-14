IMPD: 2 killed, 1 injured in shooting near Brookside Park

The conditions of the two people injured were not immediately known.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were killed and another was injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' near east side Friday morning, police said.

Shortly after 4 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 3500 block of Brookside Parkway South Drive, just south of Brookside Park, for a report of a person shot.

There they located three victims. One female whose age was not immediately known was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was transported in critical condition to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A male believed to be a teenager was transported to another Indianapolis hospital in critical condition.

