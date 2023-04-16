IMPD arrests suspect in triple shooting in August 2022

Dorean Petty was already in jail on another case when detectives served him with a warrant for murder.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Homicide detectives served 22-year-old Dorean Petty with an arrest warrant for his alleged involvement in a 2022 homicide. Petty was in the Marion County Criminal Justice Center on unrelated charges when he was served April 11, 2023.

He now faces murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and unlawful carrying of a handgun for his role in a triple shooting during a robbery at a downtown gas station on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022.

In that incident,19-year-old Rodney Hanley was killed and two other men where wounded. Hanley was shot inside the BP station at 922 North Delaware just after midnight on Aug. 21, and died at an area hospital shortly after he arrived.



IMPD Downtown District officers also learned that a man walked into a nearby fire station on Fort Wayne Avenue with a gunshot wound from the same incident, and another man showed up at Eskenazi Hospital, also shot at the gas station.