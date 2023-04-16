Man found shot in crashed car on Franklin Road; homicide investigating

The car was found off the road near 38th Street and Franklin Road shortly after 3 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot inside a car near the intersection of 38th Street and Franklin Road on the northeast side early Sunday.

Authorities did not share the man's name.

He was found shortly after 3 a.m. inside a car that had run off the east side of Franklin Road and hit a fence north of 38th Street. IMPD said he appeared to be shot and medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police said they have made no arrests and are still gathering information about what led to the shooting.