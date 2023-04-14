Indianapolis man's arson death declared homicide

The Marion County Coroners determined the death to be a homicide on Tuesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Department of Police is seeking more answers around a January fire death they now say was homicide.

On Saturday, January 7, 2023, just after 7 a.m., IMPD East District officers responded to 9004 E. 18th Street to assist the Indianapolis Fire Department with a possible arson.

Officers arrived and observed a man with injuries consistent with trauma and receiving medical attention from medics on scene.

The man, later identified as Charles Linstrum, was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in extremely critical condition and later died.

IMPD Arson and Homicide detectives responded to the scene to begin the investigation.

The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to assist in identifying and collecting potential forensic evidence. The Marion County Coroner’s Office was called and assisted with the exact manner and cause of death.