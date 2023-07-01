Man seriously injured in Post Road house fire

Fire crews were called to the fire on Post Road shortly before 7 a.m. and pulled the man from the house.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was pulled from a house fire on the east side of Indianapolis early Saturday.

Firefighters were called to the corner of Post Road and 18th Street just before 7 a.m. and found a single-story house with no visible fire outside, but heavy smoke inside.

They pulled a man from the house and medics took him to Eskenazi Hospital. Authorities have not shared his identity.

The fire was under control within 30 minutes.

Post Road was closed around the fire scene due to hoses and ice from the water used to fight the fire.

The road was back open shortly after 8 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.