Carmel police looking for missing teen

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 14-year-old boy.

Bryan Swalley, 14, is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall, 150 pounds, with blondish-brown hair that is shaved on the sides and blue eyes.

He is possibly wearing a blue floral print button-up shirt, khaki pants, and red Converse shoes.

Police say Swalley may have a black skateboard with him.

He was last seen near the intersection of E. Main Street and Lexington Drive on Tuesday, May 25 around 4 p.m.