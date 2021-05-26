x
Carmel police looking for missing teen

Bryan Swalley, 14, was last seen near the intersection of E. Main Street and Lexington Drive on Tuesday, May 25 around 4 p.m.
Credit: Carmel Police Department
Bryan Swalley, 14, of Carmel.

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 14-year-old boy. 

Bryan Swalley, 14, is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall, 150 pounds, with blondish-brown hair that is shaved on the sides and blue eyes.

He is possibly wearing a blue floral print button-up shirt, khaki pants, and red Converse shoes. 

Police say Swalley may have a black skateboard with him. 

He was last seen near the intersection of E. Main Street and Lexington Drive on Tuesday, May 25 around 4 p.m.

Please contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2580 if you see Swalley or have any information on his whereabouts.

