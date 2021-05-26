Carmel police looking for missing teen

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 14-year-old boy.
Bryan Swalley, 14, is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall, 150 pounds, with blondish-brown hair that is shaved on the sides and blue eyes.
He is possibly wearing a blue floral print button-up shirt, khaki pants, and red Converse shoes.
Police say Swalley may have a black skateboard with him.
He was last seen near the intersection of E. Main Street and Lexington Drive on Tuesday, May 25 around 4 p.m.
Please contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2580 if you see Swalley or have any information on his whereabouts.