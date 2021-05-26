Search to resume Wednesday for man reported missing in White River in downtown Indianapolis

IFD searched for about an hour Tuesday before the search was halted.

INDIANAPOLIS — Crews will resume searching Wednesday for a man reported missing in the White River in downtown Indianapolis.

An Indianapolis Fire Department dive rescue team did a top water search around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday near Oliver Avenue.

The search was called off around nightfall because of darkness and swift water conditions.

In a social media post, IFD said crews would return to the location on Wednesday morning.

As of early Wednesday, there was no information available about the the man or the circumstances that led to the incident.