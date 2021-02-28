Carmel PD looking for missing 23-year-old woman

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 23-year-old woman.
On Feb. 27, 2021 Devan Edmonds, 23, of Carmel, IN was listed as a missing person by Carmel PD.
Edmonds was last seen on Feb. 18 with her family in Carmel.
She is about 5 feet 2 inches tall, 180 pounds and was last seen with her hair in an afro and wrapped in a scarf.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Officer Z. Batic at the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 2021-14175.