x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Local News

Carmel PD looking for missing 23-year-old woman

Devan Edmonds, 23, was listed as a missing person by Carmel PD on Feb. 27. She was last seen on Feb. 18 with her family in Carmel.
Credit: Carmel PD
Devan Edmonds, 23, of Carmel, IN.

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 23-year-old woman. 

On Feb. 27, 2021 Devan Edmonds, 23, of Carmel, IN was listed as a missing person by Carmel PD.

Edmonds was last seen on Feb. 18 with her family in Carmel.

She is about 5 feet 2 inches tall, 180 pounds and was last seen with her hair in an afro and wrapped in a scarf. 

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Officer Z. Batic at the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 2021-14175.