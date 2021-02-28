Carmel PD looking for missing 23-year-old woman

Devan Edmonds, 23, was listed as a missing person by Carmel PD on Feb. 27. She was last seen on Feb. 18 with her family in Carmel.

On Feb. 27, 2021 Devan Edmonds, 23, of Carmel, IN was listed as a missing person by Carmel PD.

She is about 5 feet 2 inches tall, 180 pounds and was last seen with her hair in an afro and wrapped in a scarf.

Missing Person - Attempt to locate

Devan Edmonds (23 years old) has been missing since February 18th. If you have information regarding her location, please contact Officer Z. Batic at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477. pic.twitter.com/PklSWkp9JY — Carmel Police Department (@CarmelPD) February 28, 2021