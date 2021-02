A Silver Alert was issued for Bonnie Dunn Monday afternoon and was canceled shortly after.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Silver Alert issued for a missing woman with dementia has been canceled as of 3 p.m. Monday.

IMPD was trying to locate a 79-year-old Bonnie Dunn after she was last seen around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 21 in the 900 block of South Meridian Street.

Police said she somehow found a spare set of keys to her car and drove away.