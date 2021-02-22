Silver Alert issued for Bloomington man

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 38-year-old Bloomington man.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Department said Daniel Horn was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 21 at 5:30 pm. in Bloomington.
He is described as 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Horn was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray pants and flip flops, and is believed to be driving a light blue 2018 Honda Fit with an Indiana license plate of 735TP.
He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Anyone with information on Horn's whereabouts is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at 812-349-2780 or 911.