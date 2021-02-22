Silver Alert issued for Bloomington man

The Monroe County Sheriff's Department said Daniel Horn was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 21 at 5:30 pm. in Bloomington.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 38-year-old Bloomington man.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Department said Daniel Horn was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 21 at 5:30 pm. in Bloomington.

He is described as 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Horn was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray pants and flip flops, and is believed to be driving a light blue 2018 Honda Fit with an Indiana license plate of 735TP.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.