x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Local News

IMPD looking for missing 9-year-old boy

Detectives believe Garag Tong left his home on foot shortly after 8 a.m. on Feb. 14.
Credit: IMPD
9-year-old Garag Tong.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Missing Persons detectives are asking for the public's help in locating 9-year-old Garag Tong.

Garag Tong is described as 5 feet tall, 110 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. 

He was last seen at 8 a.m. on Feb. 14, 2021 at his house on Red Horizon Blvd. Detectives believe Garag left the residence on foot shortly after 8 a.m.

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160, 911, or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).

RELATED: Silver Alert issued for missing Greenwood woman

   