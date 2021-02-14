IMPD looking for missing 9-year-old boy

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Missing Persons detectives are asking for the public's help in locating 9-year-old Garag Tong. Garag Tong is described as 5 feet tall, 110 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen at 8 a.m. on Feb. 14, 2021 at his house on Red Horizon Blvd. Detectives believe Garag left the residence on foot shortly after 8 a.m.



If you have information on his whereabouts, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160, 911, or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).