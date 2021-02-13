Silver Alert issued for woman missing from Valparaiso has been canceled

Catherine Arwood was last seen Friday afternoon in Porter County.

UPDATE: Police canceled the Silver Alert for Ms. Arwood early Saturday morning.

VALPARAISO, Ind. - A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Valparaiso woman.

The Porter County Sheriff's Department is looking for Catherine Arwood, 81.

She is 5'1, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Arwood was last seen wearing black coat, gray scarf, blue sweater and sweat pants.

She is driving a blue 2018 Mazda CX3 with Indiana license plate SN5252.

Arwood is missing from Valparaiso and was last seen on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 3:07 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.