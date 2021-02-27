IMPD searching for woman missing since Thursday morning

Linda Davis was last seen in the 3700 block of Lockridge Lane around 10 a.m. on Feb. 25.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman missing since Thursday.

Missing Persons detectives say 63-year-old Linda Davis was last seen around 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25 in the 3700 block of Lockridge Lane when she left for an appointment.

Davis, a five-foot-tall, 100-pound white female with brown hair and blue eyes, left in a silver 2006 Chevy Impala with Indiana license number ETT975.

Police say Davis has memory issues.

Anyone with information about Davis' whereabouts is asked to call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160, Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana a 317-262-TIPS or call 911.