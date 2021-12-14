'Humbling experience' | Carmel businessman takes crew, tools to help in tornado-ravaged Kentucky

Dave Lytle, his son and others are in Bowling Green, where they were assigned to help a couple whose home was destroyed.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The devastation from last week's tornadoes prompted a Carmel business owner to head down to Kentucky.

Dave Lytle, along with his son and some others, ended up in Bowling Green, where officials sent them to help a husband and wife.

The couple was in bed when the tornado hit. Their home, which was decorated for Christmas, is now open to the elements.

Some belongings were salvaged with the help of family, friends and volunteers like Lytle.

"It was a super humbling experience to come down," Lytle said. "The owner of this house, Al, and his wife, Laurie, have just been so, so grateful and thankful for those who have come down to help. They wanted to offer us food and that type of thing. And so we just kind of said, 'No, you're the ones who need help. Now you can pay it forward later.'"

Lytle owns Concrete Craft and brought down a trailer, generators and other tools to help. They're looking for another family to help before heading home.

Four twisters hit Kentucky in all, including one with an extraordinarily long path of about 200 miles, authorities said.

Bowling Green was hit hard. Officials said multiple crews were on the ground and mutual aid came in from across the state. The Red Cross is also providing food and supplies there.