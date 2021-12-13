Indianapolis food bank sending donations to help Kentucky tornado victims

The Midwest Food Bank has seven semi loads of relief boxes ready to go

INDIANAPOLIS — The Midwest Food Bank is prepared to send thousands of boxes of supplies to tornado victims in Kentucky.

"Christmas is a time for joy. Folks have been robbed of their joy this Christmas, but there is still hope," said Midwest Food Bank executive director John Whitaker.

That hope is what's inside every one of the boxes of food at the Midwest Food Bank warehouse. The boxes will be heading south to help families impacted by the tornadoes that tore through Kentucky Friday night.

"I have to tell you that I'm a man of faith and it's by the grace of God we have this product available," said Whitaker.

Historic tornado damage like what we witnessed needs a historic response and the Midwest Food Bank said they are ready for it.

"This is one of the largest tornado events we've ever responded to in the 14-year history of the Midwest Foodbank Indianapolis location. It's devastating to see how many people, and the loss of life and the despair that's there right now," said Whitaker.

The food bank has seven semi loads of relief boxes ready to go. The first water delivery will head out in the upcoming days. Each box has enough food to feed a family of four for five days. They've also added Bibles to every box.

"People need more than food. They need hope. Hope comes from God. It's these times we rely on his goodness and the goodness of humanity through his creation to help each one that's been affected," said Whitaker.

Whitaker said this could be a monthlong response. They plan to keep delivering food as long as it's needed. That's why he's asking Hoosiers to do what they do best and help by sending monetary donations.

"We need to be united on this front and show a response that is honoring to God. That will make a difference and an impact on our world today," said Whitaker.

Because this is what being a Hoosier is all about.

Whitaker said any amount of donation will help. They also need volunteers.