Jack Harlow, KFC partner to donate $250,000 to help Kentucky tornado victims

The Grammy-nominated rapper is no stranger to giving back and he, along with KFC are coming together to help families devastated by the Dec. 11 tornadoes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — “No Place Like Home” – it’s the name given to rapper Jack Harlow’s series of hometown concerts following his sold-out Crème de la Crème tour, and it also symbolizes his love for Louisville and the state of Kentucky.

Harlow, who is no stranger to giving back, is pairing up with KFC and their parent company, Yum! Brands to make a combined $250,000 donation to the American Red Cross to support communities affected by the deadly tornadoes in Western Kentucky.

"Growing up, I always dreamed of being that guy who would put Kentucky on the map in the music scene. But to team up with an iconic national staple like KFC, the biggest brand to come out of Kentucky, is truly an honor. I'm looking forward to all the amazing things we're about to do together," Harlow said in a statement.

The are also encouraging fans and customers to give back. If you would like to donate to relief efforts, click here for more information.

It’s not the only project Harlow and KFC are collaborating on. Officials said Harlow will bring his “signature swag to the home of 11 herbs and spices.”

Before Tuesday’s show at the Louisville Palace, fans will be able to get KFC’s Chicken Sandwich in special Jack Harlow packaging from a KFC Food Truck.

Two other shows will feature a giant “KFC Bucket Boombox” that will play Harlow’s chart-toppers outside of the venues.

