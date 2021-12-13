Indy architectural firm reaches out with offer to help storm-damaged Kentucky churches

An Indianapolis man with a unique skillset is dedicated to making a difference for congregations impacted by last week's storms.

INDIANAPOLIS — In the wake of the tornado tragedy that hit Kentucky, many Hoosiers have stepped up to help.

One Indianapolis man with a unique skillset is dedicated to making a difference.

“I saw it like everyone else saw it,” said Dr. Michael Bluitt, vice president of HCO Architects in Indianapolis.

Bluitt is talking about the images coming out of Kentucky this weekend, after tornadoes killed dozens and leveled homes, neighborhoods and churches.

Now, Bluitt says his firm wants to help the destroyed churches in Mayfield rebuild.

“I just found out this morning, when I was looking at the news about the churches being affected and I said 'we got to do something,'” said Bluitt, whose firm specializes in designing and building churches.

“We just want to sit down and help them. We’ve done this before, but we feel that it’s our way of giving back,” he added.

Bluitt's firm helped a church in Birmingham, Alabama rebuild after a tornado destroyed it several years ago.

He is hoping pastors of churches affected in Kentucky will reach out if they need help and don’t know where to start.