Zimbabwean artist celebrates love between mother, child in new Carmel sculpture

Dominic Benhura's sculpture "Swing Me Higher, Mama" is the newest work in the city's Arts & Design District.

CARMEL, Ind. — If you've taken a stroll in Midtown Carmel, you have likely seen plenty of lifelike bronze sculptures on sidewalks.

This year, the area is undergoing changes to include more diverse and inclusive sculptures. One of the sculptures commissioned earlier this year is called "Waiting To Cross," and depicts a young Black girl holding onto a stop sign.

In March, the city unveiled its newest sculpture, called "Swing Me Higher, Mama," designed by artist Dominic Benhura from Zimbabwe.

"His works are all over the world," said Jayne During, owner of Kuaba Gallery who was influential in bringing Benhura to Carmel.

During met Benhura more than 20 years ago in Zimbabwe.

"I met him in his house, in his studio. I fell in love with his work because they are so playful," said During.

Their friendship flourished and they began working together.

"When I moved (my gallery) here, I noticed that his work would be a great addition to the city," said During.

During approached Carmel officials and they selected one of Benhura's pieces.

"Swing Me Higher, Mama" was commissioned and sits on the corner of Main Street and Veterans Way in Carmel.

Benhura spoke with 13News via Zoom about his sculpture before he went back home to Zimbabwe.

"The piece is made of one big stone, finished at different levels, so it's different textures for the hair, for the dress and for the legs, which are polished," said Benhura.

His sculptures don't have faces. He creates his sculptures using only a chisel against stone.

"For me, it's not really about Zimbabwe. As I'm doing figures, it's about global people and humanity," said Benhura.

Benhura has been sculpting since he was 10. He sold his first piece at the age of 12.

"What encouraged me most is people buying that work at that tender age, so I ended up paying for my own education until just before college," said Benhura.

"Swing Me Higher, Mama" emphasizes love between a mother and child.

"If you are not a mother, you are an aunt. You have nieces and nephews that you like to pick up. You have children in your families. Anybody can relate to it," said During.

Carmel officials commissioned the project and say they're looking into more that represent diversity and inclusion.

"I think the most important thing is having officials that listen and that are inclusive in their decision making," said During. "It is the Arts & Design District, arts culture, so you want to represent the different types of culture and different types of art. I'm very grateful and very happy that they listened," said During.

Benhura's sculptures depict happiness and togetherness.

"That piece is so special to me. It was sweet memory to see, be reconnected with that piece," said Benhura.