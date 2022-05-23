Historic Harrison Eiteljorg home in Carmel for sale at $1.65M

The Eiteljorg family lived at the home from the 1950s through 2016.

CARMEL, Ind. — The historic Harrison Eiteljorg home is for sale in Carmel. The property is listed for $1,650,000.

The Eiteljorg family lived at the home from the 1950s through 2016.

"Completed in the mid-thirties, Harrison Eiteljorg purchased this residence in the early 1950s from William Stafford. It was built in the heart of the northern Indianapolis woodlands," said real estate consultant Carrie Holle. "Two local landscape architects, Frits Loonsten and Mark Holeman, planted the extensive gardens, and much of them still remain today. It is a rich piece of history, and most of the home's original appointments have been beautifully preserved."

The home is 6,661 square feet and sits on a 4.32-acre lot. There are five bedrooms and six bathrooms with a four-car garage.

The kitchen has a working pantry. The wood-paneled office is original, and there are multiple fireplaces with original carvings. There is an in-law suite with a private living area on the main level, and a sunroom overlooks the pool.

The home is in the Carmel school district.