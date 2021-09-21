Carmel celebrating National Roundabouts Week

With 140 roundabouts — and counting — Carmel has more roundabouts than any city in the United States.

CARMEL, Ind. — It's a no-brainer the City of Carmel is celebrating National Roundabouts Week Sept. 20-25.

With 140 roundabouts — and counting — Carmel has more roundabouts than any city in the United States. In fact, there are only 15 traffic lights remaining in the city.

“It’s important for us to recognize this week and celebrate the many positive results of our network of roundabouts, most importantly their safety,” said Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard. ““We know they are safer, they move traffic more efficiently and they are better for the environment because they drastically reduce emissions from vehicles because less time is spent idling in traffic, waiting for a light to change.”

A recent study from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety found the teardrop roundabout installed along Keystone Parkway and other busy intersections in the "Roundabout City" reduced crashes by nearly two-thirds. The study said the roundabout has cut down on injury crashes by 84%.

Here's the remaining schedule for the festivities taking place:

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Roundabout Trivia Night at Midtown Plaza from 5-7:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the winners.

All Things Carmel will have a special tent sale at Midtown from 4-8 p.m.

Facebook trivia with a chance to win prizes.

Wednesday, Sept. 22

Ribbon cutting at Roundabout No. 140 at 3:30 p.m. at Range Line Road and Walnut Street.

Facebook trivia with a chance to win prizes.

Shop for roundabout shirts and gifts at All Things Carmel at 110 W. Main Street.

Thursday, Sept. 23

Celebrate the “Homage to Hoagy” roundabout sculpture at the intersection of 3rd Avenue SW and City Center Drive. Meet the sculptor, Arlon Bayliss. Light snacks and adult beverages will be available for purchase. The Carmel Symphony Orchestra will perform at the celebration.

Facebook trivia with a chance to win prizes.

Shop for roundabout shirts and gifts at All Things Carmel at 110 W. Main Street.

Friday, Sept. 24

“Wear Your Roundabout Shirt to Work Day,” and share your selfies on social media by tagging @City of Carmel and @IN.GOV and use the hashtag #RoundaboutsWeek.

Facebook trivia with a chance to win prizes.

Shop for roundabout shirts and gifts at All Things Carmel at 110 W. Main Street.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Bike Carmel presents a 25- and 50-mile roundabout ride at Midtown Plaza. Registration is from 7 - 7:45 a.m., and the rides begin at 8 a.m. The event is sponsored by IU North Hospital. $5 of each registration will be donated to the Rollfast Foundation for suicide prevention. Click here to pre-register.