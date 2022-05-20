Carmel gardener brightens his neighborhood every spring

From the road, it's easy to drive right by. However, according to neighbors, Kwan Hui's garden is the hidden gem of Lakeshore Drive.

CARMEL, Ind. — May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. This spring, a well-known gardener on Indy's north side is brightening people's day in more ways than one.

"This is my resort every day!" said Hui.

He's in his sanctuary every day, all day, all year long.

13News visited him back in February as he prepared for the season.

"The harder I work, the happier I feel. I never feel tired," Hui said.

"It doesn't matter how dark it is, he's out here working hard," said neighbor Linda Young.

Beauty as far as the eye can see.

"Things just open up like fireworks," said Hui.

It doesn't take long to spot his passion.

"It becomes a harmony. It's more than just farming or gardening. It is an art for me, and I enjoy it very much," said Hui.

Born in China, he's brought a piece of his Asian heritage to his home in Carmel.

Hui and Linda Young have formed a bond.

"Linda and her husband, Ken, are my best neighbors, also the most serious competitors," Hui said.

Competition is stiff.

"And you need to keep the rabbits in your yard. I saw a big one here and I think he lives on your side," Young joked.

"I'm going to put a sign there. Ok? 'This is Linda's property. Please stay away,'" Hui replied.

Hundreds of different flowers, dozens of different types. Hui and his contagious laugh is bringing people together in one garden.

"I just feel happy. I forget the rest of the world. This is my world," Hui said.