Brown County deputy involved in motorcycle crash

The Brown County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Tim True was involved in a motorcycle accident Wednesday evening. In a Facebook post, the department provided no further details about the crash or True's injuries, but asked for prayers and support for the deputy and his family.

13News has reached out to the Brown County Sheriff's Office for more information. This story will be updated when more details are confirmed.