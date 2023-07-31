Indiana man, child killed in northern Kentucky crash

Two other people were injured in the crash Monday afternoon.

MARION COUNTY, Kentucky — An Indiana man and a young passenger were killed in a two-vehicle accident in Kentucky Monday.

According to a Kentucky State Police spokesperson, the collision happened on KY 2154 near Lebanon in Marion County around 1 p.m.

A preliminary investigation indicates an SUV driven by 41-year-old Johnathan Maldonado drove into the path of a truck at Saint Rose Road in Marion County, police said.

Maldonado and a child in his vehicle were taken to a hospital, but were pronounced dead a short time later.

A second juvenile passenger in Maldonado's vehicle was taken to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries, according to police.

A KSP report said Maldonado is from Indiana but did not provide more specific information.